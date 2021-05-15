SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The Realtor Association of Pioneer Valley hosted a free shred event Saturday Morning. The event started around 9 A.M. Saturday morning and wrapped up at noon.
Shredding was limited to five boxes per household, and shredding services were provided on-site by Pro-Shred.
“For us to be able to have that direct connection with the communities realtors, don’t buy and sell homes they sell communities and that’s why the big part is making sure we have that community connection and an opportunity for people to come out and do something really useful. All of us have too many old files and food sitting around the house, so it’s a really good opportunity to get that taken care of,” CEO Brendan Bailey said.
The event was free to the public. Organizers asked that participants donated non-perishable foods or cash donations to benefit the open pantry.
