LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Home sales are down over this time last year in the Pioneer Valley, according to a new study.
However, local realtors said the latest numbers don't tell the full story of what's really happening in the western Massachusetts housing market.
Simply put: there aren't as many homes selling as last year because there aren't as many homes on the market to sell.
In fact, many sellers throughout the Pioneer Valley are actually getting multiple offers within hours of putting their house on the market.
It is a seller's market in western Massachusetts.
"I've heard of 18 offers on one property. If you're looking to sell, now is the time because you're probably going to get higher than list price. We're seeing bidding wars right now for buyers," said Sue Drumm, realtor with Caldwell Banker in Longmeadow and president of the Realtor Association of Pioneer Valley.
The association released new numbers that show single family home sales in June throughout the Pioneer Valley were down 18. 8 percent versus the same time last year, while the median price went up 6.3 percent.
In Hampden County alone, 7.9 percent.
Why? Drumm said the busy spring housing market was delayed in part because of COVID-19 and pent up demand is hitting the market now.
"The issue we're facing is that inventory is so low right now that multiple buyers are trying to get that property, so we're seeing offers come in higher than list price, then us, as realtors, have to make sure that the property will appraise for that sale price," Drumm noted.
In turn, that the bank will loan the money for the house at that higher price.
Drumm said what's also fueling buyers: the realties of COVID-19.
"People are spending a lot of time in their homes right now and they're realizing that yes, they can work from home, but they may not have a dedicated office space...so they may say now's the time, we need to get a bigger home," Drumm added.
If you're looking to buy, Drumm told Western Mass News be ready to act fast, come in with a strong offer, and work with your Realtor to get a full blown pre-qualification letter.
"...And what that means is that they have verified your income, your assets, your debt, your credit, everything, so that pre-qualification letter is much stronger going in to make an offer on a property and it could set your offer above the rest," Drumm explained.
What's also keeping the housing market hot are interest rates, which are at record low levels right now. A 30-year mortgage is now at about three percent, some as low as 2.5 percent if you have solid credit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.