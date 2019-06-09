SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two types of Viessmann boilers have been recalled because they could potentially create a Carbon Monoxide hazard.
The recall was issued by both the manufacturer and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.
Northampton Fire Rescue shared the recall notice from the Mass. Department of Fire Services on their page Sunday morning.
"The boiler heat exchanger back plate can corrode and leak flue gases, allowing the boiler to emit excessive amounts of carbon monoxide, posing a CO poisoning hazard to consumers," says State Fire Marshal, Peter Ostroskey.
The recall includes Viessmann Vitodens 200-W and Viessmann Vitodens 222-F series boilers.
Both products are used for space or domestic water heating.
"There are five affected models in a specific serial number range. The Vitodens 200-W is a wall hung unit, housed in a white metal box about 38 inches high and 18 inches wide. The Vitodens 222-F is a floor mounted unit, housed in a white metal box about 68 inches tall and 24 inches wide. The name "Vitodens" is printed on the label on the outside of the boiler box," notes Ostroskey.
We're told the product name and model number can be found on the left side of the boiler cover. The serial number is located on the underside of the wall mounted boiler and on the center section on the floor mount model.
If you have one of these recalled boilers, the Mass. Department of Fire Services says you should immediately contact the installer or distributor for a repair.
"Consumers who continue use of the boilers while awaiting repair, should have a working carbon monoxide alarm outside of sleeping areas and on every level of the home," notes Ostroskey.
For questions about these boilers contact Viessmann at 1-800-288-0667 or visit their website.
