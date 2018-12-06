SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Parents will want to check their medicine cabinets. The company Tris Pharma has issued a recall involving a common infant medication found at CVS, Walmart, and Family Dollar.

The infant ibuprofen in question has three different brand names depending on the retailer.

Tris Pharma issued the recall, saying concentrations in its infant ibuprofen concentrated oral suspension may be too high for infants.

It is sold under the brand names:

Equate - Walmart

CVS Health - CVS/pharmacy

Family Wellness - Family Dollar

We stopped into several local stores, which normally carry the medication, including Family Dollar on Liberty Street in Springfield.

Manager Deborah Jenkins told Western Mass News that they got the alert this morning.

"And once it says something is recalled, we automatically go right to that and pull it from the shelf," Jenkins explained.

Jenkins noted that each store then reports corporate-wide that the product has been pulled.

"A lot of people don't read the paper, they don't pay attention. We do in retail," Jenkins explained.

Several Walmart and CVS locations we checked, including a CVS on State Street in Springfield, also pulled the medication.

CVS Health issued a statement to Western Mass News that read:

"While there have been no reports of any adverse events, consumers who purchased this product at CVS on or after December of 2017 should immediately discontinue use and return the item for a refund."

Doctors noted that too much ibuprofen in infants can cause nausea, vomiting, epigastric pain, and diarrhea, as well as tinnitus, headaches, even gastrointestinal bleeding.

Baystate Medical Center pediatrician Dr. John O'Reilly said that many pediatricians no longer even recommend using concentrated infant ibuprofen.

That the tiny syringe that comes with it leaves too much room for error.

"When you're using a very small dropper and a very concentrated medicine, the difference between this line and just one little twist of your finger is 50 percent of the dose," O'Reilly explained.

O'Reilly said instead, use the children's non-concentrated formula with the bigger, more accurate syringe, even for infants.

However, check with your pediatrician for dosage.

"Learn to give it per weight, which your pediatrician will help you with, and it will avoid overdose with this and avoids confusion," O'Reilly said.

For more information on the recall, you can CLICK HERE.