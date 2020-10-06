SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- In the past 10 days in Springfield, three traffic light controllers were damaged in serious car accidents.
The city’s Department of Public Works has been hard at work spending hours rebuilding them to get everything back up and running.
"We probably have three or four a year. That’s kind of like our average. We get a lot of traffic signals hit, whether it's a single post or a mast-arm. Those get hit a lot. The older ones that you see that are in the city that are a single post, most of them are yellow, those are the older ones. When they get hit, they snap and installing a new one of them is usually very...I don't want to say simple, but it's straight-forward. It takes us some time to do it and we do those a lot because there are a lot of accidents in the city," said Springfield DPW Director Chris Cignoli.
However, replacing traffic controllers is a different story. Cignoli told Western Mass News it's especially difficult to replace several at a time.
“Mast-arms like that are extremely time consuming because you can't just order them. They have to be ordered and they have to be structurally analyzed," Cignoli said.
Cignolli said he has seen as increase in accidents in the city lately.
"Drivers are much more aggressive because there aren't as many people on the road. I've noticed that a lot. I do not know, based upon the accident reports because we don't usually get this piece of it, to know whether drivers were under the influence, whether you were talking about drugs, whether your talking about alcohol, but these are all happening overnight. It's not like it's two o'clock in the afternoon, so they are all happening overnight. Every one of them, speed is a huge factor. You know, it's not someone rolling through an intersection at 10 miles per hour that hit something. These are people who are going 60, 70, 80 miles an hour that are hitting these things, so it's usually speed, it's usually on a wide open road," Cignoli explained.
The DPW is in charge of making sure the traffic lights and signals are always up-to-date and working properly. Now, their attention has turned to fixing the damaged control boxes.
“We take a lot of, a lot of grief from people...you know, it looks simple, and I had an argument with one of our city councilors last year because they were like 'This intersection...why can't you get this one fixed?' and I finally had to kind of drag him and show him the inside of this thing and go 'That's why.' These things are not simple by any stretch.”
While some controllers take several days to fix, in one case, the controller at Boston Road, State Street, and Berkshire Avenue will be replaced in a little over 24 hours.
