Families displaced by fires across the state, including in western Massachusett, are keeping Red Cross volunteers very busy right now.
Springfield, in particular, is seeing a high number of people needing assistance.
Firefighters across the Commonwealth have been extremely busy throughout the month of March. Since Tuesday afternoon, the American Red Cross has responded to 17 emergencies.
Of those calls, 13 were house fires, leaving 79 people displaced from their homes,
In the Springfield area, there have been five fires, affecting 21 families including 30 adults and four children.
In the last three days, the Springfield Fire Department responded to two fires that left a total of 11 people out of their homes.
One was this past Saturday on Pendleton Avenue where five people were displaced aand two days later, a fire at 52 Canterbury Road has forced six people from their home.
The Red Cross told Western Mass News that they have been busy responding and providing clothing, food, and on occasion, lodging.
“After that happens, we have a team of recovery case workers who will call to keep people on track give them additional referrals and resources," said Dave Basler with the Red Cross.
The Red Cross said that they also assist in bringing the community together.
“In many cases, they have lost everything and they need to know that people are out there to support. We do that a little bit, but it’s important for the community to come behind them as well," Basler added.
The Red Cross doesn’t only help out those who are displaced from fires. They also offer services to families who may have lost a lost one in a fire.
In addition, the Red Cross sent out an integrated condolence team to the community of Sheffield after last week's fatal fire.
“ICT went out on Saturday night to the community supper that was held and offered assistance. We aren’t long-term mental help services people, but we are trained well in the immediate effects of a disaster and coping skills for adults and children," Basler explained
The Red Cross said that they are not looking for any donations right now, but donating money online is always helpful.
