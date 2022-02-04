SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Snow, sleet, and freezing rain caused major disruptions on roads across the state on Friday, but that’s not all that surprising when you live in New England. There were hazardous driving conditions for many hitting the roads and an added concern popped up on Springfield streets: potholes.
First Warning Meteorologist Dan Brown explained why pothole problems are more frequent this time of year.
“We've had big swings in temps and, of course, when the water gets into these potholes, it freezes, expands, thaws, freezes, expands, thaws, and that process continues over and over and you get these big potholes,” Brown explained.
That swing in temperatures has certainly taken a toll on roads in Springfield as cars dodge gaping holes up and down Liberty Street.
Western Mass News checked in with Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno to see how the city is working to address these concerns.
“We'll be on top of it again. What I ask people to do is when they see them, please call 311. Right now, we would do cold patches...As soon as the weather warms up and the paving facilities open up, the hot patches would start, but it is the season,” Sarno said.
We also stopped by Peña Lopez Auto Repair in Springfield where we're told they deal with high volume of car repairs not just during winter weather, but all year-round.
“Depends, it fluctuates…It fluctuates. Wintertime or summertime, the timing of the need, depends,” said Yahaira Lopez with Peña López Auto Repair.
Sarno urged drivers to use caution, especially when roads are wet to help keep your car intact.
“Just be cognizant on the roads…When you were driving and see a big puddle, go through them very carefully. Not only should you pump your brakes, but you don’t know if some road in that area has been affected,” Sarno added.
One pothole on Bay Street is about four feet wide and a cone right next to it means it has been reported to the city, so it should be patched up by the DPW soon.
