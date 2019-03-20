SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Downtown Springfield is on an economic upswing.
The city looks a lot different than it did even just a few years ago and people are talking about its recent success.
Just in the last few years, Springfield has seen dramatic improvement and for those who have been here for decades, it's exciting to see.
The Western Mass News SkyDrone looked over today's skyline of Springfield, a city that has seen tremendous economic growth in recent years especially in downtown.
"The last few years, it just seems that the last few years, the entire city has a lot more energy, a lot more enthusiasm, businesses have been popping up," said Joe Bernard.
Downtown is bustling with new businesses and, of course, with the MGM Springfield casino buying up property to rehab and other movement within the city.
Both Bernard and Chris Todd said that their offices have changed locations in the downtown area, but they tell Western Mass News they love the progress.
"My office was on State Street until MGM bought our building and now, I'm on Main Street, so I've been downtown since 2003 and I've noticed a lot of positive changes," Todd added.
With more changes and development possible as time marches on, they said that they're looking forward to the future.
"Go Springfield, that's what I'm saying. For 20 years, it seemed to be going in the opposite direction. Now, we have MGM and Union Station. For the first time in my career, it's going in the opposite direction and there seems to be more enthusiasm, more energy, and more people walking on the streets," Bernard said.
