SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A recent graduate of Putnam Academy in Springfield is featured on the cover of this week's Time magazine.
It all started in the classroom, sitting in the same seats as students attending class Monday at Putnam Vocational Technical Academy in Springfield.
Now, recent graduate Ashley Luna Gorbea is on the cover of this week’s Time magazine. The 17 year old is featured in Time's special report on the U.S. military. She's specifically recognized for earning a coveted spot as a member of Putnam's color guard and more recently named a squad leader as a recruit in the U.S. Marine Corps training camp in South Carolina.
Gorbea’s former teacher, SGM. Matthew Fortune told Western Mass News that seeing her cover story reminds him of the young, determined girl who sat in his classroom.
“She was a very good student. She was part of our color guard team, which was only comprised of four students, and it’s usually our top-tier students so she stood out since day one," Fortune explained.
The school is already putting Gorbeas' magazine cover on-display around the school to motivate current students.
“Usually, you’ll see like President Obama on here or some very high diplomat of someone who made a change or someone who had a huge impact on something, so it’s pretty awesome that a student that graduate from Putnam last year made it on to Time's magazine," Fortune explained.
Witnessing Gorbea's growth and walking through these hallways since her freshman year, teacher David Stevens said it’s no surprise seeing her face on Time magazine.
“Not at all because we all heard through the grapevine that she graduated from boot camp as a squad leader and we understood that," Stevens said.
Gorbea is currently going through Marine combat training in North Carolina and has plans to attend a military occupational specialty school and, as she keeps moving forward, her school is proud to stand behind her.
