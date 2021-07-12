SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The constant rain lately has many people stocking up on tools to prevent basement flooding in their houses.
One resident we spoke with told us the amount of rain we've had lately is unlike anything he's seen in a while and the manager of a hardware store in South Hadley said they're selling a lot of rain-related items right now.
“My wife and I pay attention to the forecast every day, a couple of times a day,” said
longtime South Hadley resident Edward Cote. He had flooding in his house back in the 1990s, so he bought a sump pump to remove the water.
“…And for the past three years, the sump has been bone dry empty and this morning, I checked it and for the first time in a couple of years, I’ve seen an inch of water in the bottom of it,” Cote noted.
He said it would take a lot of rain to make that happen and while it's not a problem yet, he's checking it every day to make sure it doesn't overflow and flood his basement - something he's never had to do before.
“Now, I’ve been going down since about the beginning of July, I’ve been going down there every day taking a look at it,” Cote explained.
John Martin, store manager of Rocky’s in South Hadley, told Western Mass News they've been getting a lot of calls for sump pumps and wet-dry vacs for when water gets into basements.
“We had somebody the other day who came in and they had three inches of water. We sold them a utility pump, we told him how to use it,” Martin explained.
He said gutter extenders are the most popular purchase right now.
“We got a bunch of calls, my first three calls this morning when we opened at 8 a.m. were for do you have downspout extenders,” Martin added.
Those extenders are helpful in getting water that collects in the gutters farther away from your house, which is a quick, inexpensive fix.
“So if it lands in the same spot, it could be a weakness that would go underneath into your basement and that’s how you get water in there,” Martin noted.
Martin says if there’s a hole allowing water into your house or basement, there's a type of spray paint that can be a temporary fix as well.
“We had a gentleman come in the other day. He had a small pinhole going in and he actually bought the Flexseal spray paint just as a quick thing before he could get someone in to fix it and he came back said it worked,” Martin said.
Martin said other ways to prevent basement flooding include making sure both your gutters and drains on your street are cleared out, so water doesn't get blocked in and flow back towards your property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.