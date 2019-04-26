MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The return of the rain is making it difficult for high school students to get through the last half of their spring sports season.
Earlier today, we walked through the lacrosse field at Monson High School and even with yesterday's beautiful weather, the ground is still soaked.
Their athletic director said that Friday's game cancellations are just the latest in an unusually rainy season.
The Monson High School lacrosse field might be better suited for synchronized swimming.
"Mainly by the goal area, we're looking at a lot of mud and standing water," said Leah Zippen, Monson High's athletic director.
Zippen told Western Mass News all the recent rain has made the field unsafe for players.
"We don't want any torn ACL or anyone sliding," Zippen added.
Zippen said that April showers have been a pattern outside of their namesake's month.
"I'd say in the past six weeks, I've canceled and postponed and rescheduled about 25 sporting events. Almost halfway through the season and to find days where we can make up these games is getting more difficult," Zippen explained.
Senior lacrosse player Yu Lin added, "We're always running."
When they do get the chance to take the field, the student-athletes said the weather is hampering ability to play their best.
"All of our games were it was either raining or even snowing. We don't actually get to play with our true potential," Lin added.
Senior lacrosse player Nathan Bruneau said, "It absolutely puts a damper on the season, especially with practices too because then you get limited practice time."
The rain has also washed out track and field, softball, and baseball games.
"Pitchers need a good grip on the ball, so if it's wet, you can't get a good grip. It can't be thrown with consistent strikes," said senior baseball player Derek Joyce.
"[Does this affect college recruitment at all?] There's a lot of people involved - the parents and the community, parks and rec, and of course, any college coaches. We have to make sure we get in so many games, so really most of the sports, they try to book no more than three per week. But with all the cancellations, we're starting to have to add in four which is also dangerous for playing 'on' too much and not letting the body recover," Zippen said.
Zippen noted that it takes a few days of good, dry weather to dry up the fields - faster if the sun is out. However, based on the weekend forecast, it looks like things may still be too wet for early next week as well.
