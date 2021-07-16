SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- You may be seeing mushrooms growing and popping up in your yard recently and it turns out that the constant rain we've been seeing has a lot to do with it.
Wild mushrooms have been popping up recently in yards across western Massachusetts.
“We did have a lot of rain during the last three or four weeks,” said Western New England University Professor Karl Martini.
Martini told Western Mass News that extra moisture in the ground creates a thriving environment for them.
“So the ground is saturated and that really helps those mushrooms to grow…It needs some moisture for that and if it’s too dry, then it just doesn’t help,” Martini noted.
He said these mushrooms are part of nature and you don't have to worry about them damaging your yard or plants.
“The mushrooms are in the soil either way and that’s actually very, very important for the health of the soil…Enjoy it. That’s what I would say. Instead of just trying to fight something which is…I mean, what, what reason?” Martini added.
However, they’re only enjoyable to see outside.
“Make sure that you don’t have them growing in your house because then you have a problem. It means you have moisture in the ceiling or on the walls,” Martini said.
While mushrooms often make for a good recipe ingredient, he said you shouldn’t eat wild ones unless you’re certain they're not harmful. Also, if your pet or child takes a bite, it’s best to quickly seek medical care.
“My general advice in terms of mushrooms, if you want to eat them, go to the store,” Martini said.
