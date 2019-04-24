HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's been a rainy month and even more is headed our way. That can lead to flooding problems in your home.
Springtime is one of the busiest time of years for plumbers. They said that it's important to have a sump pump in your basement.
Dave Tourville owns Mr. Rooter Plumbing in Holyoke and said this season has already been busy.
"We have been having more this year than ever it’s been, 8 to 10 a week average and this has been going on for about a month now, so we stocked up on sump pumps," Tourville explained.
According to Western Mass News First Warning Meterologist Dan Brown, in the month of April, we normally see 3.7 inches of rain.
However, so far, we have already received five inches.
With more rain headed our way, Tourville said that homeowners need to keep an eye on thir sump pump before it's too late.
"They should be tested at least twice a year to make sure that they are working, so that they don’t find it doesn’t work during an emergency. Also, during a power outage, if they don’t have batteries back-up or a generator, they aren’t going to work," Tourville added.
So how can you check to make sure your sump pump is working correctly?
"They should test it with a garden hose, you know, fill-up the pit, make sure it is working...you will hear it kick on at the end of the hose, make sure that the water is coming out," Tourville said.
Tourville noted that his team is on-call 24/7.
"We try to get over there right away before there is too much damage and we stock the pumps on the trucks and we test it to see if it’s a dull pump or if the flow is just hung up and we willl pump the basement out with our pumps and we will put a new sump in or repair what they have," Tourville said.
According to Tourville, a sump pump should last 7 to 10 years.
