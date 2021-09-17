SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is getting answers on the rise in COVID cases locally among children.
The American Academy of Pediatrics announced earlier this week that COVID-19 cases among children have spiked 240 percent since July.
It's causing some states to sound the alarm.
Western Mass News spoke with a pediatrician at Baystate Medical Center, Dr. John O’Reilly, who said that while Massachusetts isn't as bad as some of the other states, he is still seeing a rise in both inpatient and outpatient COVID-19 cases in children.
“COVID-19 is a disease that really flows from adults to children,” Dr. O’Reilly said.
Dr. O’Reilly said kids in Hampden County are at a higher risk for catching COVID-19 because of the lagging vaccination rates.
“We're usually seeing a family unit, a father or mother, someone is positive, and their kids are coming along for the ride,” Dr. O’Reilly explained.
He said those kids can spread the illness to their friends now that school is back in full swing. Dr. O’Reilly said in July, Baystate Medical Center would have about one kid a week hospitalized with COVID-19.
“Now it's more likely to be two or three,” Dr. O’Reilly said.
He said most of the children he sees who need to be hospitalized have an underlying condition.
“In kids that have an underlying seizure disorder or an underlying pulmonary problem, COVID-19 is the straw that breaks the camel's back,” Dr. O’Reilly explained.
For kids who are too young to be vaccinated, Dr. O’Reilly recommends everyone mask up.
For those who are old enough to be vaccinated, that's where Dr. O’Reilly is trying to tackle Hampden County's vaccine hesitancy.
“If the parents are vaccinated, their kids are likely to be vaccinated. If the kids are not vaccinated, we're really having a family conversation,” Dr. O’Reilly said.
Dr. O'Reilly said while most of the kids requiring inpatient care from COVID here at Baystate tend to have underlying conditions, he said there have been instances nationwide of fully healthy kids requiring hospitalization.
