SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A powerful storm brought trees crashing to the ground last week leaving homeowners to clean up the mess.
But now it's important to make sure the trees standing in yards are prepared for that next storm to hit.
Severe storms can be dangerous if big trees like these come crashing down.
Looking at Chris Sawyer and his wife’s back yard, the type of destruction that was left behind after last week's storm wouldn’t be known.
“Everything looks fine from the front of the house and then you look at the back yard and say what the heck happened,” Sawyer said.
On Wednesday, several trees toppled to the ground. Sawyer said he called a tree company to clean up the damage.
“They started with the smaller things and hauling it out by a crane and then getting to the bigger logs which were two to three feet in diameter and cutting those and again everything gets craned out into the yard lifted over the house,” he said.
But Sawyer said he knows his trees can be compromised in big storms, so he keeps a close eye on them.
“Everybody needs to be vigilant depending on what they have in their yard,” he said.
That’s something Lucjan Galecki who owns a local tree service says is important.
“Watch out for very big overgrown trees. Those things are typically decayed on the inside,” Galecki said. “You don’t really see it, but when you cut it down you'll notice they have a lot of insect damage.
Galecki said what’s growing on a tree could also be a sign it's dying.
“A clear sign of decay or insect damage or fungus. You can see mushrooms growing off of a tree, that’s a sign that it is in bad health so you should call a professional,” Galecki said.
For those with large trees in their yard, it's a good idea to have a tree professional take a look to make sure they're in good shape before the next storm hits.
