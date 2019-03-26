SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Concern remains heightened tonight following the news on Monday that the father of a Sandy Hook shooting victim had taken his own life.
Now, local mental health clinics are urging people suffering from PTSD or other mental health issues to speak up and get help.
According to mental health experts, if someone experiences a trauma, post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) may not present symptoms for months or even years afterwards.
In recent years, thousands of people have been impacted by mass shootings, but after those truly traumatic experiences, the healing process varies.
Last week, two students who survived the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglass High School just over a year ago died from apparent suicides. They were said to be suffering with post traumatic stress.
Just yesterday, the father of one of the young Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims took his own life after suffering with that loss, more than six years later.
"Several individuals can experience the same traumatic event and some will experience post-traumatic stress, while others do not," said Sara Kendall with MHA.
These three very public cases of apparent suicide, prompted the Mental Health Association (MHA) in Springfield to discuss with staff on Tuesday about how to talk about trauma.
"Bring that to a mental health professional, sometimes that's scary, but it's just someone to talk to," Kendall added.
The trauma also doesn't all hit at the same time. It can come days, weeks, months, even years after the incident.
Kendall told Western Mass News that talking to someone, anyone about those feelings can be helpful. Not keeping it a secret and sometimes seeking professional help is necessary.
"It's important. It's not only okay, it's important to talk to someone when you are having thoughts. Thoughts of not wanting to be around any more, thoughts of harming yourself," Kendall explained
Kendall said that it doesn't mean lifelong therapy. Sometimes, it's just a few weeks to work through the trauma, some times more.
However, any help is better than letting that PTSD take over.
