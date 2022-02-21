WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Given the recent roller coaster of temperatures, we wanted to check in with seasonal businesses to see how the weather is affecting their operations right now.
If you wanted to, you could tee it up at the golf course in the morning and ski at night, especially during school vacation week. It has been the best of both worlds for businesses in western Massachusetts.
“We've been itching for this all winter long…just happy to be out here, happy to be out here,” said Armando Feliciano and Faruma Williams.
Golfers across western Massachusetts dusted off their clubs to tee it up Monday at East Mountain Country Club in Westfield.
“Anything you can get in the wintertime, you know. Bills keep coming in, so you need revenue to pay for those, so we’re happy,” said Ted Perez Jr., co-owner of East Mountain Country Club.
Perez Jr. welcomed golfers back out on the course starting last week. He told Western Mass News that he’s expecting a big day on Wednesday with temperatures forecasted in the 60’s.
“Full slate on Wednesday, I have tee times from 8 to 2,” Perez Jr. noted.
Meanwhile, at Butternut Ski Area in Great Barrington, all 22 trails and 10 lifts are open. They shared pictures of Monday’s conditions with us and they’re even extending tubing hours for kids on school vacation this week.
Butternut’s extended hours for this week are:
- Saturday, February 19 through Saturday, February 26 - 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Sunday, February 27 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
It’s the best of both worlds for Nick Bouchard at Competitive Edge Ski and Bike in East Longmeadow.
“Definitely busy on both ends, bikes and skis, snowboards, skateboards,” Bouchard said.
He told us it’s all hands on-deck this time of year.
“We have all cylinders firing at all times, kind of have to have your head on a swivel,” Bouchard added.
With every passing day, it feels like spring is in the air for bikers both big and small.
“Usually, this is kind of like the ski area, but we’ve transitioned over to bikes because we have such a demand for bikes right now…As you can see, our display right here is just all kid’s bikes,” Bouchard noted.
As for the golf crowd, they know we’re not out of the woods yet, but taking advantage of the warm weather while it’s here.
“We know there’s gonna be some bad days, but no matter what happens, if you get a foot of snow, it’s gonna be gone soon,” Perez Jr. said.
