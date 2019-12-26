SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Christmas has come and gone, and now begins the rush back home for many.
Highway traffic has been congested at times in the Springfield area throughout the day.
Earlier this week, we were telling you just how busy the roads were and now it's round two.
AAA says Massachusetts will see the highest traffic numbers in almost twenty years.
Now, around the country, they say that more Americans than ever on record are traveling between December 21 and next Wednesday.
In Massachusetts alone, 2.5 million residents are traveling this holiday season with 2.2 million of them by car.
Today, however, is expected to be the worst traffic day with a close to 4% increase in travel compared to last year.
As always, AAA is reminding drivers to be patient and responsible behind the wheel, asking everyone to be tolerant and forgiving with all the additional drivers on the road.
