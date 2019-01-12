SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - More than three weeks into the partial government shutdown, how is this going to effect the country's economics?
On Saturday, Western Mass News sat down with Karl Petrick, associate professor of economics at Western New England University.
He says this shutdown isn't just affecting the workers.
When this happens, Petrick says, you have to look at how it's affecting the overall economy.
He tells Western Mass News that these employees spend about 60% of their salary on things, like groceries and the cost of living.
Now, they've had no choice, but to stop spending.
Places, such as stores, movie theatres, and restaurants, are getting less money, and now those businesses have less money to spend so their workers are also being affected.
"We're talking about," stated Professor Petrick. "So far, economic activity in the United States, $3.6 billion lost just in the time the shutdown has happened, It goes on another two weeks, $5.7 billion to the economy. The same price being asked for the wall is the actual cost of the shutdown."
Petrick says that, even when this is all said and done, it could take up to four months for the government to recoup.
Until then, Petrick says the shutdown will continue to cost $1.2 billion a week.
