SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Local Marines are in the thick of their annual Toys for Tots campaign.
We're told a record number of local families in need have applied this year.
The Marines told us Friday that 1,800 families have applied for help with gifts this Christmas. That's hundreds more than last year.
A top secret warehouse is the center of the local Toys for Tots campaign.
The Marines, stationed at Westover Air Reserve Base, are filling wish lists from parents who've applied for help this year - a record year for Toys for Tots.
"It's definitely word of mouth, definitely people realizing that the work we do here is for the families and spread that around so more people come to us for help," said Marine Sgt. Tyler Ciesla.
While donations have been picking up, Ciesla told Western Mass News that they not only fill the needs of individual families, but also many local nonprofits that have their own list of families in need to distribute to.
That means these bins will be depleted fast, so Ciesla said, more donations will not only be appreciated, but will be critical in making sure children have a merry Christmas.
Right now, there's one category they are really lacking.
"We're really hurting for infants, both boys and girls. You know, like stuffed animals, zero to two, like little building blocks, foam blocks, anything little kids can play with," Ciesla explained.
The first distribution to local families is Monday, so it's all hands on-deck. The Marines are working non-stop to fulfill wishes.
"It's nice. I know all these people from work together, they're all good Marines, and I know I can trust them to get the work done, so it's a good experience," said Marine Sgt. Troy Makinen.
While family sign-ups are over, any family in need can get help through one of the many non-profits that partner with Toys for Tots.
You can drop-off new, unwrapped toys to our Western Mass News studios now through December 19. Stop by our lobby weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. and help bring joy to some children in need this season.
