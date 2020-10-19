HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A recovered veteran at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home has tested positive for COVID-19 again. This is as a standout is planned for Tuesday in support of family members testifying before state legislators.
Soldiers’ Home officials said family members are being notified and there are no visits or any movement throughout the facility right now.
In a letter to families obtained by Western Mass News, the facility's administrator said in part, “Three clinically recovered veterans on two different units were exhibiting COVID-like symptoms. They were given rapid tests and tested negative.”
But they went on to say, “Further tests were sent out for confirmation. One of the residents' PCR test was positive. The resident was transferred to an acute care facility for assessment.”
Soldiers' Home officials said the unit the veteran lives in is quarantined, and all residents and staff are being retested for the coronavirus Monday and Tuesday.
They said people can still test positive for the virus even after they have recovered.
This came as the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home Coalition is holding a standout Tuesday in support of family members testifying before a joint oversight committee of the state legislature.
The coalition is made up of family members of veterans who have died from COVID-19 while living in the Soldiers’ Home and family members who have veteran residents currently in the home.
