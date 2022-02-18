SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Recovery efforts continue for the Martin Luther King Junior Presbyterian Church in Springfield a year after it was destroyed in a fire.
This comes as the 45-year-old man accused of setting the fire is now facing hate crimes charges.
The Martin Luther King Junior Presbyterian Church in Springfield remains boarded-up: more than a year after it went up in flames and sustained significant damage.
“We will rebuild the MLK church, we are grateful for every donation,” said Reverend Doctor Terrlyn Curryavery.of MLK Church.
On Friday, the MLK Church received a 10-thousand-dollar donation from the council of churches of western Massachusetts.
The president shared with Western Mass News why it was so important to stand behind this place of worship.
“Well the MLK Church has been a stable in this community for many years, and given the nature of the crime the arson that took place, we the church community had to rally,” said Archbishop Timothy Paul, president of Council of Churches of western Mass.
Reverend Doctor Terrilyn Curryavery was presented with the 10-thousand dollar check, which was raised by local churches across western Mass.
She told Western Mass News so far over 100-thousand dollars have been collected to rebuild the church.
“For us, each 10-thousand dollars is a step towards reaching out goal to be able to build a church that is going to minister to the community above and beyond what we were already doing,” she said.
however, she says more funding is still needed to get the church doors back open.
“I would say probably another half a million dollars would be useful for us to use the facility that is going to serve the community,” she said.
Meanwhile, 45-year-old Dushko Vulchev of Maine is now facing federal hate crimes.
Last week, he was indicted on four counts of damage to religious property involving fire. If convicted on all charges - he could face up to 30 years in prison.
Reverend Doctor Curryavery said the indictment did not come as a surprise.
“So the indictment just says we are supported by the justice system and that we will make sure that this person pays for the crime he committed and that we have the true definition of what happened,” said Curryavery.
The hope is construction will get underway by the summer and that the church will reopen a year from now.
