LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A new facility will soon open its doors to help frontline workers who have been diagnosed with coronavirus.
Hampden County Sheriff's Department spokesperson Robert Rizzuto said that the First Responder Recovery Home will be located at their Pre-Release Center in Ludlow and will help first responders with COVID-19 including:
- Doctors
- Nurses
- Police
- Firefighters
- Emergency medical technicians
- Corrections professionals
- U.S. military members
Sheriff's Department medical staff will conduct rounds, but guests must be healthy enough to care for themselves.
If someone need more comprehensive medical care, transportation arrangements will be made.
All amenities and the stay will be provided free of charge, thanks to community supporters and partners including:
- Charlie D'Amour and Guy McFarlane with Big Y
- Bob Bolduc with Pride Stores
- Cesar Ruiz Jr. with Golden Years Home Care
- Anthony Cignoli with A.L. Cignoli Company
“We’ve already received calls from people in the community who have been diagnosed, but have nowhere to go without jeopardizing the health of their family. That’s the need we are trying to fill...and thanks to our amazing community partners, we are going to be able to provide a peaceful, tranquil place for first responders to recover with amenities including restaurant-quality food and hotel bedding," said Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi in a statement.
The facility, with 84 single-occupancy rooms, will start accepting guests at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Any doctor, nurse, police, firefighter, EMT, correctional professional, or military member can request a room by calling (413) 858-0801 or (413) 858-0819. You are asked to have the person’s full name, gender, and expected length of stay, among other information. That information will be kept confidential.
If anyone would like to make a monetary donation to support the facility, a tax-deductible donation can be sent to:
- Criminal Justice Organization
- 627 Randall Road
- Ludlow, MA 01056
- Write “First Responder Recovery Home" in the check's memo line
