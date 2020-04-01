SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Officials announced today that all parks, playgrounds, and playscapes, including hiking trails, playing fields, and other recreational areas will be closed in South Hadley until May 4 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
South Hadley Police Department told Western Mass News the action was taken after Governor Baker's order, which prohibited any gatherings of 10 people or more.
This order was to implement social distancing and his advisory to remain home.
Police also said the public is prohibited from using these South Hadley facilities, which include Ledges Golf Club, Beachgrounds Park, Buttery Brook Park, Town Farm Field, school field/playgrounds and town hiking trails. All playground playscapes are closed as the cleanliness level of the structures cannot be ensured.
For more information, you can click here.
