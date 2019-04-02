GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The first retail sales of marijuana have now begun in Franklin County.
Tuesday morning, Patriot Care in Greenfield expanded its medical marijuana business to include recreational customers.
The pomp and circumstance was not the same as it was when the first stores opened, but people were still eager to make a purchase.
Doors at Patriot Care officially opened at 10 a.m. and approximately a dozen people were on-hand for that.
It was Greenfield Mayor William Martin making the first official purchase. He went with a CBD massage oil. He told Western Mass News he could not get a chocolate bar like Northampton’s mayor.
“I think there is an opportunity for the drug itself, the compounds to be used. That was my intent. As a Vietnam veteran, there are some benefits I presume with this type of medication," Martin noted.
If you want to make a recreational purchase, you need an ID proving you are 21 years or older.
Security is tight and Greenfield Police are also on-scene.
Parking for Patriot Care is across the street. The specific address for that, if you were plugging it into your GPS, is 46 Wells St.
We’re told supply is not limited, but they will be monitoring to make sure medical patients can still get their forms of treatment.
Patriot Care now marks the fifth dispensary in western Massachusetts to now have recreational sales.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.