SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Recreational marijuana sales dropped slightly in Massachusetts the second week after two pot shops opened up in the state.
The Cannabis Control Commission released the new data Tuesday afternoon.
In the second of week of sales with the public legally purchasing marijuana at two locations, NETA in Northampton and Cultivate in Leicester, the combined total surpassed $2.5 million dollars in gross sales.
The total dollar amount came to $2,586,862.86 ...that's over a seven day period of time from Monday, November 26th to Sunday December 2nd.
However, if you look at the first week of sales which spanned only five days, the grand total came to $2,217,621.13 with an average daily amount of gross sales above $440,000 except for one day when it was just shy of $388,000.
Whiles sales remain strong, that's more on average than what was taken in last week.
[RELATED: Over $2 million spent first week of retail pot sales]
For three days during the second week gross sales were hovering around the $350,000 mark. The fewest combined sales were on Tuesday, November 27th with $318,000 and Wednesday November 28th with more than $334,000.
So what day did NETA and Cultivate see the highest gross sales last week?
Friday, November 30th with a combined total of just over $461,000.
To see the latest stats Click Here.
[READ MORE: First day of recreational pot sales attracts nearly 2,000 people]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.