Recreational marijuana shop in Amherst to open on Mother's Day.

AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Rise Amherst is slated to begin selling recreational marijuana this Sunday, May 12.
The facility, which is owned and operated by Green Thumb Industries, made the announcement on Wednesday, May 8.
In a statement sent to Western Mass News, Green Thumb Industries founder and CEO Ben Kovler says:
"GTI's mission is empower the right to wellness by progressing the responsible adult use of cannabis through innovative branded products and people-first retail experiences while remaining committed to the community. We're thrilled to be able to serve the people of Amherst, where we've been part of the community for nearly a year."
Amherst is home to five total college, the University of Massachusetts-Amherst, Amherst College, Hampshire College, Mount Holyoke College, and Smith College.
Rise Amherst, which already sells medicinal marijuana, is scheduled to open for recreational use on Sunday, May 12 at 10:00 a.m., and will close at 8:00 p.m.
Rise Amherst will be operate regularly seven days week.
Monday to Saturday Rise Amherst will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and on Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
