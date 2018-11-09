NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - In 2016, voters said 'yes' to ballot Question Four, legalizing recreational sales of marijuana in the state.
Now, two years later, the first store is set to open in a matter of days.
There is no day set yet, but it's close.
When it does open, it will be the first store of its kind east of Colorado.
The store is here in Northampton, right off Conz Street called New England Treatment Access, or N.E.T.A.
Any day now, people over the age of 21 will be able to come in and get up to an ounce of weed at a time or five grams of concentrate, another form of use.
When this day comes, they say they're ready for the crowds with extra staff.
They've also increased production at their cultivation center to meet demand.
Now, they are a medical dispensary already, and they say that their patients will come first.
With 35% of their inventory reserved for them no matter what.
Parking is tight, and public parking is very limited as well in the surrounding area as the store is located just outside the heart of downtown.
New England Treatment Access is encouraging public transportation if possible.
They also do online ordering, which allows customers to avoid those long lines of first come, first serve.
The tax on marijuana is 20%.
The other store in the state, on the cusp of opening, is to the east in Leicester.
