EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Parents are voicing their concerns over the possibility of a marijuana facility opening next to an Easthampton child care center.
A total of 65 children ranging in ages from 3 months to 8 years old attend the All About Children child care center on Industrial Parkway.
Herbology Group, Inc. purchased the property right next door with plans to open a medical and recreational marijuana facility.
It's a proposal that has parents worried about their children's safety.
"It's right in the midst of a triangle of three different educational institutions with a lot of traffic and are worried about operating under influence, and the risk to children," said Kate Talbot.
This proposal is not sitting well with many parents, including Kristen Deschene.
Kristen's three year old son attends All About Children, and a new born who will be attending in the spring.
She's also a pediatrician, and is worried about the possible health repercussions of having the facility next door.
"There are research studies that show marijuana exposure to developing brains. I'm concerned that a facility newborn and using close to the facility harm the kids here," said Deschene.
There is a law that would place marijuana facilities within 500 feet of schools, but that is defined K-12 only and leaves out day cares.
"I'm not a good thrower but I could hit that with a stone I think," said Karen Pilgrim.
Karen Pilgrim is the owner and director of All About Children child care.
Pilgrim said their educational facility is licensed through the state of Massachusetts through the Department of Early Education and Care.
She told Western Mass News she believes the cannabis buffer regulations put in place for schools should also apply to child care center.
"Baffles my mind as to why this would be allowed," said Pilgrim.
Easthampton's City Planner, Jeff Bagg, didn't want to appear on camera for an interview, but sent Western Mass News this statement:
"In terms of the buffer requirements, the planning board and city council held several public hearings when the adult use regulations were being crafted earlier this year. During that process both groups decided to use the educational buffer requirements established in the Cannabis Control Commission regulations which do not include daycare providers."
Western Mass News also reached out to Herbology Group, Inc. but have not heard back at this time.
The planning board said they will continue discussions on this proposal November 13 at 6 p.m. and it is open to the public.
Pilgrim said she plans on being there.
