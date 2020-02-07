SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Massachusetts Fire Academy’s Springfield campus graduated thirty-two new firefighters today.
These new graduates are filling much needed vacancies all across western Mass.
Of today's thirty-two graduates, twenty will be joining departments across western Mass.
These new firefighters not only learned the necessary skills to combat fires, but also skills to respond to many different emergencies in their local communities.
"This is a great day for the Springfield Fire Department, as well as all these fire departments. We welcome our five new members," Springfield Deputy Fire Chief Michael Hess tells us.
Members of the fourteenth Massachusetts Fire Academy class will be joining the ranks of departments all across western Mass.
Along with Springfield, Chicopee, Northampton, Amherst, Westfield, West Springfield, Athol, and Agawam, all graduated Friday, this coming after many departments reported short staffing numbers.
Deputy Fire Chief Hess tells Western Mass News that the addition of new members to any department is a reason to celebrate.
"It’s great to get any new members. We’ve had a lot of retirements recently and these five new members will help fill the ranks. We’re actually improving quite a bit over the last couple of years. We're improving our staffing levels and it works out for us and works out for the citizens of Springfield. We’re almost up to full staff," stated Deputy Chief Hess.
The new graduates went through an extensive ten week training program to equip them to respond to any emergency.
Now, the new graduates will use their new skills and continue their training within their own community.
"The recruits are to go back to their home department to go through their own local training, because we cover the basics and there are local protocols and procedures that they’ll fine tune as they go forward," State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey says.
State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey tells Western Mass News that the recruits have learned how to respond to fires, chemical and environmental emergencies, ice rescues, small space entrapments, mental health protocol, and grappling to name a few.
"They go through a variety of instruction on various topics. Everything from nutrition and fitness mental health and wellness to advancing hose lines and various structures and going through all the various tactics they go through," continued Ostroskey.
And both Hess and Ostroskey say that there is always room for new recruits.
"We’re actually working on recruiting more and more citizens of Springfield to take the civil service test. This is a great job and a great career and we are definitely welcome to new candidates," added Hess.
Of today's thirty-two graduates, four of them were women.
The new firefighters will be stationed at thirteen different departments across the Commonwealth.
