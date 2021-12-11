LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Saturday's weather was not ideal for a run, but rain and chilly temperatures didn't keep runners away Saturday afternoon in Ludlow.
The Red Bridge Running Club held their fourth annual Yule Jog.
The four mile run was held at Iron Duke Brewery in Ludlow where runners dressed in their holiday gear for a great cause.
The run raised more than $5,000. All proceeds go to the Ludlow Boys and Girls Club.
Raffles and prizes were given out to runners and volunteers after the run.
