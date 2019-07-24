YARMOUTH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The recovery kicks into high gear on Cape Cod a day after the mid-Cape is hit by not one, but two tornadoes.
The National Weather Service confirmed late this afternoon that one tornado touched down in Barnstable and Yarmouth, the other in Harwich.
The tornadoes were packing winds of up to 110 miles per hour.
There was also a lot of straight-line wind damage.
Thousands remain without power.
The good news is that there were no reports of injuries or fatalities.
The Red Cross is playing a major role in the recovery effort on Cape Cod.
The damage tonight is being described as extensive.
With tens of thousands still without power, the Red Cross is doing what they can to support those displaced, and even those choosing not to leave their homes.
Both tornadoes on Tuesday brought down hundreds of trees.
Governor Charlie Baker visited the cape Wednesday.
"At this point in time, people do not believe that anybody is dealing with any major injuries, but there are areas where people still haven't gotten to, so, until those areas have been cleared and people have access to get to them, I hesitate to get beyond saying, from what we know so far, it doesn't appear there is a significant injury," stated Gov. Baker.
Lloyd Ziel, spokesperson with the American Red Cross, says preparations began before the storm.
"As we started to see the tornado warnings come through, we started phone calls, started reaching out to our community partners, and our state and local governments to see what we were going to be able to do," Ziel tells us.
Ziel says they immediately responded with about forty volunteers.
"We're in a three-shift rotation now, so we're staffing those places up, we've got people in trucks, we've got people moving food, and we've got people at the shelter," continued Ziel.
Ziel tells Western Mass News that it's through the generosity of others that they are able to respond to these situations.
"We could always use volunteers. We could always use donations. People donating to the Red Cross allows us to be able to deploy people on a moment's like this like this. Our volunteers use trucks and trailers, and we have to buy food, and get different things for our survivors when they need help," added Ziel.
Ziel did not have an estimate on how long the Red Cross will remain on the Cape.
He does say they will continue to offer recovery and clean-up kits as needed for the victims.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.