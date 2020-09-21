SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It was a busy weekend for firefighters and the Red Cross being called to house fires over the weekend.
The Red Cross is facing new challenges when it comes to helping people during the pandemic.
This fire was so massive, it started in one home and spread to two neighboring houses damaging four cars.
Charred debris was left scattered on Mansfield Street in Springfield after a fire tore through the home rapidly spreading Saturday afternoon.
“A lot of heat, a lot of radiating heat that damaged two houses next to it and the three across the street, so there were eight total structures involving two garages in the rear as well,” Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte said.
Fire officials are still investigating the fire but say it started on the porch.
The Red Cross stepped in to help the 13 people left without a home in that neighborhood.
Mary Nathan, manager for the disaster relief at the Red Cross, said it was a busy weekend.
“It was six individual families that were displaced,” she said. “We also right at the same time got a call for West Springfield right over in Clayton Drive. We also did a fire in Pittsfield, which is part of our jurisdiction, overnight and there was another fire in West Springfield last night that we didn’t get requested to but we did have a volunteer put a postcard on that house.”
Nathan said the Red Cross's response is different during the pandemic.
“Because of COVID, we do what we call virtual response so our volunteers would receive a call from the Fire Department and we get contact information for those displaced then we contact those individual families and we do provide the full array of Red Cross services,” she said.
She said with fall right around the corner and the temperature dropping, the Red Cross still isn’t sure when they will be able to respond in person, bringing their response vehicle to keep people warm.
“We have been working with the local fire departments and they do understand the predicament, so we are hoping they will depend on where the fires are be able to identify some sort of place where the clients can get in doors,” she said.
