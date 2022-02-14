SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Eleven people remain displaced after fire raced through a multi-family house in Springfield on Friday night. They add to the long list of fire victims removed from their homes this winter.

It's been a busy season for firefighters battling the flames of many house fires. Often just second on scene behind first responders is a volunteer from the Red Cross.

"Our goal is to arrive on scene while the fire is still happening,” said Mary Nathan, disaster program manager for the Red Cross of Western Massachusetts.

Many people have been burned out their homes this winter. Among them are the 11 people still displaced after fire raced through a multi-family house in Springfield Friday night. The Red Cross is assisting them.

"This weekend was a bit busy. We don't normally have a fire each day on a weekend, but it comes in spirts and we never know, so we always have to stay prepared to be able to respond quickly,” Nathan added.

Just this past weekend, the Red Cross helped 12 families and 21 people from disasters.

On February 9, nine people and two dogs were displaced after a fire on Gordon Street in Springfield. Back on January 18, two families were left without a home after a fire in their Westfield apartment complex and in early December, 23 people were left without a place to stay when the Fort Pleasant Avenue apartment complex went up in flames.

These fires are only some of the many in the past couple months and even still, Nathan told Western Mass News that this is an average season.

"Our projection is that we will be coming out about what we normally do. We average in the four counties of western Mass. between 120 and 130 responses a year,” Nathan explained.

The Red Cross receives a call from the fire department when there is an active fire. They arrive on-scene of the emergency to provide immediate help.

"We provide immediate emotional support to the people that are standing there watching their house burn down,” Nathan added.

They then help the families displaced find shelter, food, and clothing if needed for the following few days. In the next couple of weeks, they guide them to other resources.

"We call them every day to find out if they need guidance or any referrals to other agencies that might take them through the long-term recovery,” Nathan said.

The Red Cross has a set amount of financial support they can provide to people and that's because busy winter seasons like this one can often put a strain on their already limited resources.

"All of our money comes through donations from the public. We get no financial funding from the government at all…We are always trying to do some fundraising to pay for these big fires that we are having and they do get very expensive,” Nathan noted.

The Red Cross is always looking for volunteers to help them respond to disasters. If you are interested, you can sign up on the Red Cross's website.