SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The American Red Cross declared its first ever blood crisis this week and said the U.S. blood supply is at a dangerously low level
“We are at a historic moment right now across the United States where blood donor ship is just down,” said Jeff Hall, spokesperson for the American Red Cross of Massachusetts.
Since March 2020, when the pandemic began, the organization has seen a 10 percent decrease in donations.
“Most places have either less than or one day supply on the shelf. We like to have a three-day supply on the shelf,” Hall added.
Hall told Western Mass News that there are many factors causing the shortage.
“A lot of the places where we traditionally collect blood across the country, like colleges or schools, we are not doing that right now. We are really relying on fixed sites like the one here in Springfield,” Hall explained.
In order to get more people to donate blood, the Red Cross is now offering an exciting incentive.
“We have a great relationship with the National Football League, where this has been going on for the last several years, so you were entered to win two tickets to the Super Bowl,” Hall noted.
Although people with all types of blood are being encouraged to donate, there is a higher need for some blood types over others.
“O-negative is always the universal donor, so we are always looking for o-negative, but we are not limiting any donation right now,” Hall said.
