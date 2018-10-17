SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Hurricanes Florence and Michael touched down weeks apart, causing complete devastation to the Carolinas and now the Florida Panhandle.
Volunteers from the American Red Cross and other organizations have been deployed in waves to help those who were impacted by the natural disasters.
A little over a month ago, Hurricane Florence touched down in the Carolinas and dumped an estimated ten trillion gallons of water.
A few weeks later, Hurricane Michael made a Category 4 landfall, as the third-strongest hurricane in U.S. history, and it was the strongest hurricane to hit the U.S. in fifty years.
The American Red Cross tells Western Mass News donations poured in after Hurricane Florence, but not so much after Hurricane Michael.
"I think you get a little donor fatigue," stated Western Mass Red Cross Executive Director Jen Garutti. "Storms coming one after the other."
As far as money collected, the Red Cross compares Michael to another catastrophic hurricane, Harvey, which hit Texas hard in 2017.
So far, $8.5 million has been raised for Hurricane Michael victims compared to the $522 million raised for Hurricane Harvey.
Luckily, brave volunteers have stepped up.
Folks all over the country are volunteering their time and effort with the recovery process.
Residents here in western Mass have packed up and headed down south.
"Those folks have come back," said Western Mass American Red Cross Disaster Program Manager Mary Nathan tells us. "They went for a two week deployment. and they have been replaced by other folks, the ones that have come back and rested up a bit and now have been deployed to Hurricane Michael."
One of those volunteers is Evelyn Sullivan, who has been volunteering with the American Red Cross since 2011.
She spoke to Western Mass News via Skype and compared the damage in South Carolina to the Panhandle.
"The damage is way worse here, because," said Palmer resident and American Red Cross volunteers Evelyn Sullivan. "You're seeing some of the towns, like Mexico beaches, just demolished. People have lost their homes."
With families displaced and the death toll rising from Hurricane Michael, the Red Cross of western Mass will continue collecting donations and sending volunteers down south to help out.
For more information on how to donate to Hurricane Michael relief efforts, please visit the link here.
