SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - People across western Mass are bracing for the next major Winter storm this season.
Snow, sleet, and ice will be accumulating overnight and throughout the day tomorrow.
The Red Cross published a list on some extra steps to take to ensure your safety at home and on the road during this storm.
"It’s that time of year," Lloyd Ziel, the Chief Communications and Marketing Officer for the American Red Cross of Massachusetts, tells us.
Western Mass is in the midst of Winter storm season as cities and towns across the state are bracing for the third major storm of the season.
"Part of the ramp up to the storm that’s going to catch people off guard is that it’s been so mild and the days coming up to it, so what we’re concerned about is making sure that people have a plan," stated Ziel.
Lloyd spoke to Western Mass News over the phone.
He says you can take some extra steps to stay safe during the storm.
"Making sure your family knows what to do in the case they go off to school or go after work and roads or things become impassible or travel becomes difficult so that people get separated, so having a plan of where to meet or who to call so that everyone can get back together," explained Ziel.
Ziel says, if you do have to travel, to make sure you fill you car with supplies
"Having stuff in your car. Things like snacks and water, some extra blankets, and things like that. If anything happens, the roadways become impossible or if there’s an accident or something like that, having a back up phone battery is very, very important and having that with you in your car or purse or bag so that you can reach out to people and also making sure that you use the engine sparingly and make sure that the exhaust has an open airway so that none of that co2 gets in the car," continued Ziel.
And if you're staying home…
"Make sure that the folks have food and water and medications in case the power does go out. You want to have an initial plan of being able to take care of yourself and shelter in place, so that means enough food and water for three days, and don’t forget your pets you to make sure that they have something to keep them occupied and food and water for them as well," says Ziel.
Eversource says they are keeping a close eye on the storm.
They are prepared to respond if the power goes out, but if it does, Ziel suggests making sure you have a flashlight if you’re left in the dark.
"Make sure you’re using flashlights instead of candles is really important, because candles during a powder outage are very dangerous. People can knock them over and start fires, so having extra batteries and flashlights is going to be a lot safer," added Ziel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.