HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- More than a hundred residents have been displaced after a storm brought down a roof at a Holyoke apartment building last Friday night.
Now, the American Red Cross in Springfield is assisting these residents in a virtual way.
The devastating storm on Friday brought down the apartment rooftop at 176 and 151 West Street in Holyoke, leaving more than 140 people without a place to call home. Many of whom are children.
"This response in Holyoke had a lot of children in it, more so than what we would normally see...and it is so traumatic. I mean, these children just know nothing is normal anymore and now to lose their homes,” said Mary Nathan, disaster program manager for the American Red Cross.
Typically, the American Red Cross in Springfield has all of its volunteers arrive at the scene to help.
Nathan said that was not the case this time around due to coronavirus restrictions and that was challenging.
"Part of what we do is just our presence helps them stay calm, knowing they're not in this by themselves anymore, knowing that they got a Red Cross person that's gonna help them through it,” Nathan added.
Despite the American Red Cross not being able to physically come to the apartment blocks on West Street in Holyoke on the night of the incident, they were able to respond in a virtual way.
“Statewide, it was the first virtual response of this magnitude,” Nathan noted.
Having 15 volunteers using an app to communicate with each other, Nathan said was successful.
"We left the Teams app open all day, so they could hear each other, talking to each other, calling clients on their telephone, but then they could say a comment, we would all hear it,” Nathan explained.
Opening up the Holyoke High School and hotels for residents to go to, each volunteer reached out to about eight to ten residents to call.
"We did intakes over the phone, figured out what they were going to need for assistance...and we ran to the hotels with the materials that we wanted to give them to help with their response recovery,” Nathna said.
Despite the virtual response taking double the amount of time it would've normally, Nathan said they're now adjusting moving forward.
"We're doing virtual preparedness, so any groups that want a preparedness program presented to them virtually...the little programs that we do in schools to teach children, we been doing that through the Zoom meetings,” Nathan said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.