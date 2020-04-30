SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson are the latest celebrities to recover from COVID-19.
Now Hanks is spending his time donating plasma in hopes of helping others in the fight against the virus. It's a process that takes about 45 minutes.
For those who have been diagnosed with the coronavirus and recovered, it's 45-minutes that could save a life.
Hanks tweeted about his latest mission of donating plasma to help those battling the virus.
He said it’s as easy as taking a nap.
The western Mass chapter of the American Red Cross said they, too, are looking for donors.
Western Mass News got answers on how plasma helps those struggling with the virus.
“Basically what happens is if someone has COVID-19 and they've recovered, they produce these fighters called antibodies. So these antibodies live in your plasma and help your body get rid of the disease,” said Kelly Isenor of the western Mass Red Cross chapter.
She said the process is called plasma-derived therapy, or convalescent plasma.
“The thought is taking the plasma where the antibodies are and taking it from the patient who's recovered, and transfusing into a patient who's battling the disease,” she said. “Hopefully, the antibodies will get it out of their system as well.”
It has worked with other illnesses including in the 1900s to treat infectious diseases like influenza, and more recently, ebola.
Researchers said it has had some success with seriously ill COVID-19 patients.
“A case in Worcester where a patient was on a vent and received a transfusion of convalescent plasma, and then made an almost remarkable recovery and came off the ventilator,” Isenor said.
Local Red Cross centers are open for donors.
She said there is a stringent screening process.
For example, donors have to have a confirmed positive COVID-19 diagnosis, not just suspected.
Isenor said the treatment is offering hope.
“For our medical team to be a part of that is really just amazing,” she said. “It’s the magic of being part of the Red Cross.”
A donor also has to be symptom-free for 28 days.
So far, the local Red Cross said they've had a great response, but need more help.
Click here for more information on how to donate.
