DEDHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Mass. Gov. Charlie Baker announced Saturday he and his wife, Mrs. Lauren Baker, donated blood to the American Red Cross.
Western Mass News spoke with Kelly Isenor with the Red Cross who said, right now, they are seeing a critical need for blood that could last for months because so many blood drives have had to cancel.
She encourages people who are hesitant to come out because of COVID-19 to still consider donating because it is important.
"Giving blood isn't just safe, it's necessary. If you can't get the first choice for your appointment, if you still keep trying because your donation of blood or platelettes is going to be needed for the extended foreseeable future," Isenor noted.
Isenor said people in western Massachusetts can make an appointment at the Red Cross blood donor center on Brookdale Drive in Springfield to give.
