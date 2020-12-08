SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The need for blood and plasma donations is growing in western Massachusetts.
As the pandemic worsens, the American Red Cross worries more people will shy away from donating.
“As the pandemic continues, we’re going to see a need for blood,” said Red Cross spokesperson Jeff Hall.
Speaking to Western Mass News over Facetime, Hall said the need for blood and convalescent plasma donations is growing as cases of COVID-19 are once again rising.
“Convalescent plasma is one of our number one things we’re trying to recruit people to come in and donate. If you’ve tested positive for COVID and you’ve recovered...we could use a platelet donation from you. It takes about an hour and you can donate up to 10 times. You’re really helping the community recover from the pandemic,” Hall explained.
If you are symptom-free, your donation of plasma could be used to treat those currently suffering from coronavirus.
Whether you’ve been diagnosed with the virus or not, this is a free way of seeing if you have the antibodies in your system.
“We are testing to see if you have COVID antibodies, so it is a way to tell if you have that in your bloodstream. Certainly, we would like to know that to be able to use your platelets to help convalescent plasma, so it’s another way for people to find out,” Hall noted.
First and foremost, they want people to know they are taking every precaution necessary to keep you as a donor safe.
“We have worked very closely with the CDC and other government organizations to make sure we are maintaining the safety standards that they’ve set...We certainly recognize people’s hesitancy to come in during COVID. We are maintaining social distance just like everywhere else they go,” Hall added.
They are also limiting the number of people in their facilities by requiring everyone to sign up online beforehand.
“We know the time is precious during the holidays with everything you have to do…shopping, meeting up with family, sometimes there’s bad weather…but you really are doing a great service to your community,” Hall said.
To make an appointment to donate blood, CLICK HERE.
