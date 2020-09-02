(WGGB/WSHM) -- September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and the American Red Cross is urging donors to give blood for children who may be undergoing treatment.
“The importance of platelets donations…It helps people survive their treatments,” said Jeff Hall, spokesperson for the American Red Cross of Massachusetts.
The Red Cross is urging people to come out and donate blood to help kids kick cancer.
Hall told Western Mass News there is always a need for blood donations, but they are especially important during September, which is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.
“Cancer patients certainly always have a higher need than most folks, especially children when they are going through chemotherapy and different treatments. It can reduce their blood count, so platelets and whole blood donations are critical,” Hall explained.
Hall told us the Red Cross has partnered with SportClips haircuts to provide donors with a free haircut.
“It's just another perk to draw blood donors in. People do it out the goodness of their heart, but it's nice to give them a perk when they walk out the door,” Hall noted.
Ian Coogan, the team leader for SportClips in Springfield, told Western Mass News over the phone that the shop is big with helping the community in any way they can.
“We know that childhood cancer effects a lot of people. It's a terrible thing, so anything we can do to help get rid of that or eradicate that, we would love to do,” Coogan explained.
Coogan said the last two years, they have held blood drives at their location, but this year, they could not due the coronavirus pandemic.
The Red Cross added that the pandemic has affected the number of blood drives that can be conducted.
“A lot of our blood drives are at universities, so we’ve been really impacted by COVID…just the amount of mobile drives we haven't had,” Hall said.
To ensure the safety of all employees and donors, the Red Cross is only accepting donations through appointments. For more information, CLICK HERE.
