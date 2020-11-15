SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The American Red Cross of Massachusetts held a blood drive Sunday in Springfield and they said as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, blood, platelet, and plasma donors are more essential than ever.
The Red Cross said there’s usually a slump in blood donations between Thanksgiving time and New Year’s, but this year, the blood supply is already low because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
One donor told Western Mass News that he donates frequently and today, he was pleased to see a line of people waiting to donate.
“I think people are realizing that just because we’re locked down and there’s COVID and people are being cautious, they still see the need for people to donate so people are donating more, taking more precaution, but they are donating,” said Jose Baez.
Baez said the Red Cross has all COVID-19 safety protocols in place and he said with the COVID-19 pandemic impacting blood donations, he just hopes more people make it a priority to help those in need.
The blood drive is continuing in Springfield over the next two weeks at their Springfield donation center on 150 Brookdale Drive:
- 11/16/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- 11/17/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- 11/18/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- 11/19/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 7:15 p.m.
- 11/20/2020: 8:30 a.m. - 3:45 p.m.
- 11/21/2020: 8:15 a.m. - 3:45 p.m.
- 11/22/2020: 8:15 a.m. - 3:45 p.m.
- 11/23/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- 11/24/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- 11/25/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- 11/26/2020: 8:15 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.
- 11/27/2020: 8:30 a.m. - 3:45 p.m.
- 11/28/2020: 8:15 a.m. - 3:45 p.m.
- 11/29/2020: 8:15 a.m. - 3:45 p.m.
- 11/30/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, click here.
