CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There are lingering impacts following this past weekend’s extreme heat, especially for first responders and the American Red Cross.
A number of residential fires had crews constantly heading out, going through a large amount of their resources and calling on extra volunteers.
On top of our local first responders being dispatched to fires this weekend in Chicopee, West Springfield, and Northampton, the Red Cross was also right there alongside them, braving the heat and humidity to help keep everyone safe.
"Our volunteers had a very busy response weekend," Mary Nathan. Disaster Program Manager for the American Red Cross, tells us.
As temperatures rose this past weekend, so did the number of calls for help at the American Red Cross of Western Massachusetts Dispatch Center.
"Our disaster action team was out at two fires at the same time on Saturday night. They were helping the families displaced in West Springfield at the apartment fire and then, at the same time, they were also dispatched to Chicopee for the large apartment complex that was on fire, so it was two separate teams in two different directions," continued Nathan.
The Red Cross tells Western Mass News that, within a half hour on Saturday night, their volunteers were called to five different fires state-wide.
Not only were they supporting those impacted by the fires, but also the men and women in red.
"There was no relief from the extreme heat that we experienced this weekend," says Lt. Katie Collins-Kalbough of the Chicopee Fire Department.
"It's very taxing on everyone involved when there's a fire, especially with this intense heat. We also assist the firefighters and emergency personnel on the scene, so we'll bring totes of ice water and gatorade, we'll bring snacks, our vehicle is air conditioned, and that's just trying to beat the heat," stated Nathan.
"In extreme heat, firefighters with their gear...can be overcome quickly from the heat and humidity, so it is important to allow them time to hydrate, time to take off their gear, and switch out responders," said Lt. Collins-Kalbough.
With 33 people being assisted in Chicopee and four more in West Springfield, the Red Cross said this past weekend proved the need for more volunteers and monetary donations for resources.
"We probably had about twelve altogether and we could have used more. We take people’s availability as they give it to us, so that’s why we’re always looking for more volunteers," added Nathan.
We did find out this afternoon that the cause of Chicopee fire was electrical.
The fire in West Springfield is still under investigation.
