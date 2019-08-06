Red Cross to tentatively discontinue mobile blood drives.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Red Cross has announced that they are tentatively discontinuing their mobile blood drives in western and central Mass.
This is due to "challenging economic conditions in the blood industry".
The Red Cross stresses that they will continue to collect blood and platelet donations at their center in Springfield and through their community blood drives.
In a statement sent to Western Mass News, the Red Cross said:
"To ensure long-term sustainability, the Red Cross needs to consolidate its operations in this market to generate greater efficiencies that will deliver cost-effective and reliable products and
services for patients in need. Unfortunately, we anticipate this tentative decision could affect as many as 68 Red Cross positions supporting our blood donation collections in Central and Western Massachusetts."
