SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The American Red Cross is urging everyone to begin taking steps to travel and stay safe.
We are two days away from that expected storm, but driving along any highway in the state, you will see those warnings on billboards about it.
For many of us here in western Massachusetts, it will be the first snow of the season.
The American Red Cross now urging New England residents to be safe and ready.
The big concern is the timing of the storm, with the snow expected to hit right at peak travel time for everyone returning home from their Thanksgiving getaways.
It’s a good idea to leave earlier on Sunday or if you have loved ones coming back home to western Massachusetts, it’s a good idea to tell them to come back early.
If, for whatever reason, they absolutely have to leave Sunday, you want to make sure others know your destination, route, and when you expect to be there by in case of any emergency.
Also, make sure your cell phone is fully charged.
Of course, keep an eye out for road crews and give them plenty of room to work and remember that ramps, bridges, and overpasses freeze before roadways.
