SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Red Kettle Campaign is just days away from wrapping up.
This season the drive has seen a significant decrease in donations amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The Red Kettle Campaign is the largest fundraiser run by The Salvation Army.
Last year, the organization raised $2.6 million across the Commonwealth.
“The funds raised stay in the community where it raised to meet the local needs in the community,” The Salvation Army Massachusetts Division General Secretary Marcus Jugenheimer said.
Jugenheimer said this year they have seen a significant drop in donations and an increase in demand.
“What we’re finding is about a 150 to 155 percent increase in the demand and during this important fundraising season across the Commonwealth and across the country,” Jugenheimer explained. “We’re seeing pretty consistently about a 50 percent decrease in our kettle collections.”
Jugeneimer said another factor contributing to fewer donations is a decrease in foot traffic.
“Some stores have closed. Some locations that we have been committed to collecting in the past have opted out this year. We certainly understand safety concerns,” Jugenheimer said.
But he said there are some socially distant ways to help this holiday season.
“Each kettle there is a tap to pay, give opportunity where individuals can pay through Google Pay or Apple pay, touchless, easy to do, very safe,” Jugenheimer said. “There's also a QR code people can take pictures of, and that will take them to a donation platform as well.”
You can also donate right from your phone. For more options on how to get involved click here.
The campaign is scheduled to end on Christmas Eve.
