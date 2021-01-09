SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The NFL playoffs kick off this weekend, but restaurant restrictions are still in place.
Governor Charlie Baker is extending the COVID-19 rollbacks planned to last two weeks after Christmas. The restrictions will impact business for restaurants and bars that serve food. Compared to previous years, restaurants would be full since it is the wild card weekend for the NFL playoffs.
One of the managers of Springfield's Red Rose told Western Mass News the extension of these restrictions does not change much for them. But what will impact them from having a packed house during the playoffs?
The manager at Red Rose said they are following all CDC guidelines and protocols for the coronavirus. All of their employees are wearing masks.
There are signs requiring customers to wear a mask at the table at all times, except when they are eating or drinking.
One restriction that is still in place is not being able to walk up to the bar to order a drink.
The restaurant also said it could have an impact on the business when customers want to watch Tom Brady and Tampa Bay take on the Washington football team.
However, Rita Caputo-Capua told Western Mass News that takeout has been busy.
“Well, they can’t sit at the bar, so it’s a little limited when there are big games on [the] TV. So, we’ve had a little bit of a decline on the bar business," said Red Rose's manager Rita Caputo-Capua. "But on the flip side, we’ve increased on the takeout business because of the curbside. Today I could tell what time the games were on because we got a big push right at midnight. We got a huge push at 3 p.m.”
Now Red Rose is also expecting another big push in the business between when the 8 p.m. game starts Saturday night.
The current restrictions in place will only be lifted if the number of cases per day decreases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.