SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Red Rose Pizzeria in Springfield's South End will be closed for the next two weeks.
In a Facebook post, the restaurant explained that while they have complied and "went beyond" local and federal guidelines, "COVID-19 has still reached us."
Over the next two weeks, Red Rose will undergo a deep sanitization effort and all staff members will be quarantined.
"These are truly trying times however our belief is that through community and family we will one day soon be back to normal. Please stay safe until we can welcome you all back in again," the post added.
Red Rose is expected to reopen on Thursday, November 5.
