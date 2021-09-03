SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--A lack of workers is forcing one local restaurant to reduce their business hours after an increase in customers in Downtown Springfield.
The owner of Red Rose told Western Mass News they're cutting back their hours in appreciation to their employees who have been working hard despite a shortage of staff.
Effective immediately, Red Rose will be closing early on Saturdays and Sundays, open for just six hours on Sundays.
Owner Rita Caputo Capua told Western Mass News foot traffic is increasing in the restaurant, but the staff is exhausted.
"We got very very busy…Our employees have been working so hard…Lessening the hours instead of working in the kitchen for nine hours it’ll be for six hours," said Caputo Capua
She said they're still looking for more waitresses, food runners and bartenders among other positions.
With Labor Day weekend officially here, she's expecting a busy few days, even with the condensed hours.
The extra unemployment bonuses end this Sunday. Red Rose is hoping that makes people want to start looking for work again.
